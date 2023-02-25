Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police say two were injured in crash Friday

The Findlay Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday around 4 p.m., according...
The Findlay Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday around 4 p.m., according to the FPD press release.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday around 4 p.m., according to the FPD press release.

FPD says the crash occurred near the 1800 block of Tiffin Avenue when a 22-year-old from Findlay pulled out of the Starbucks parking lot hitting a 23-year-old from Fostoria.

Police say the 22-year-old was treated at the scene for a minor head injury, while the 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital for a minor head injury and leg injury.

According to FPD, the 22-year-old received a citation for driving onto a roadway from a place other than a roadway without yielding and for expired plates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspect vehicle hit two parked cars on Avondale Court, one of which had two men...
TPD: Car struck during police chase falls on men doing maintenance
Toledo Police asked the public for help locating Christopher Knee
WANTED: Toledo man accused of burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money
The mall’s revitalization effort began back in 2020 by asking local leaders how the mall could...
Revitalization efforts underway at Mall of Monroe
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Toledo teen suffers serious injuries in stabbing, police say
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant

Latest News

Car collides with train at North Detroit Avenue
Car collides with train at North Detroit Avenue
TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant
TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant
Snow clearing east this morning, and whatever doesn't melt today almost certainly will Sunday....
2/25: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
Person drives into stationary train
Car collides with train at North Detroit Avenue