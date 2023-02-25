Police say two were injured in crash Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday around 4 p.m., according to the FPD press release.

FPD says the crash occurred near the 1800 block of Tiffin Avenue when a 22-year-old from Findlay pulled out of the Starbucks parking lot hitting a 23-year-old from Fostoria.

Police say the 22-year-old was treated at the scene for a minor head injury, while the 23-year-old was taken to a local hospital for a minor head injury and leg injury.

According to FPD, the 22-year-old received a citation for driving onto a roadway from a place other than a roadway without yielding and for expired plates.

