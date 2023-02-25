Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo woman charged with murdering friend in Saturday stabbing

The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia...
The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia Farrow, 32, with murder Saturday after the death of Samuel Gaiter, 43.(Lucas County Booking)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia Farrow, 32, with murder Saturday after the death of Samuel Gaiter, 43.

According to the TPD’s Investigative Services’ press release, officers responded to a call about a person stabbed near the 1900 block of Scottwood Avenue, where they located Gaiter suffering from at least one stab wound.

Police say Gaiter was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the press release, detectives opened an investigation and located the suspect, Farrow, at the scene. According to officials, Farrow and Gaiter were friends.

Officials say Farrow was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail for murder.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspect vehicle hit two parked cars on Avondale Court, one of which had two men...
TPD: Car struck during police chase falls on men doing maintenance
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant
Toledo Police asked the public for help locating Christopher Knee
WANTED: Toledo man accused of burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money
Mystery signs popping up on area streets
I-Team: Who’s behind the mystery signs popping up on area streets
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Toledo teen suffers serious injuries in stabbing, police say

Latest News

The Findlay Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday around 4 p.m., according...
Police say two were injured in crash Friday
Car collides with train at North Detroit Avenue
Car collides with train at North Detroit Avenue
TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant
TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant
Snow clearing east this morning, and whatever doesn't melt today almost certainly will Sunday....
2/25: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast