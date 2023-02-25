Toledo woman charged with murdering friend in Saturday stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia Farrow, 32, with murder Saturday after the death of Samuel Gaiter, 43.

According to the TPD’s Investigative Services’ press release, officers responded to a call about a person stabbed near the 1900 block of Scottwood Avenue, where they located Gaiter suffering from at least one stab wound.

Police say Gaiter was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the press release, detectives opened an investigation and located the suspect, Farrow, at the scene. According to officials, Farrow and Gaiter were friends.

Officials say Farrow was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail for murder.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

