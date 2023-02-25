Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio State Representative Kris Jordan dies at 46

Representative Kris Jordan died of natural causes; unexpectedly Saturday.
Representative Kris Jordan died of natural causes; unexpectedly Saturday.(Ohio House of Representatives)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Representative Kris Jordan died unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 46.

Rep. Jordan was a Republican from Delaware County and in his third term as a State Representative. He previously served in the State Senate for eight years.

State Senator Andrew Brenner said in a Facebook post that Jordan died of natural causes. He paid tribute to his longtime friend, saying they created the first Teenage Republican Club in Delaware County, of which Jordan became the first president.

“Through the years, we have given one another political advice, been friends, and always talked on a regular basis. He truly cared about the cause of liberty and promoted small government policies as a county commissioner, State Senator and State Representative,” Brenner said. “His death is a great loss to our county’s Republican Party, the Ohio Statehouse and the conservative movement.”

Ohio Gov. DeWine ordered all flags to be at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Delaware County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower today and until sunset on the day of his funeral, according to the press release.

“Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Representative Kris Jordan,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We extend our sincerest condolences to his entire family for this most unexpected loss. Kris will be remembered for his expertise as a legislator and his advocacy for the people of Delaware County.”

Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens said on Twitter, “My heart hurts at the passing of my friend and colleague, Kris Jordan. Kris loved his children. He was so proud of them. Kris served our state and Delaware County with unwavering principles...”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the suspect vehicle hit two parked cars on Avondale Court, one of which had two men...
TPD: Car struck during police chase falls on men doing maintenance
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant
Toledo Police asked the public for help locating Christopher Knee
WANTED: Toledo man accused of burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money
Mystery signs popping up on area streets
I-Team: Who’s behind the mystery signs popping up on area streets
The mall’s revitalization effort began back in 2020 by asking local leaders how the mall could...
Revitalization efforts underway at Mall of Monroe

Latest News

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found a woman shot dead inside a home on...
Woman found shot dead in Madison Township home
Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with...
Man breaks into Toledo home, kidnaps teen girl with autism, police say
A Toledo man faces multiple felony charges for breaking out windows in multiple buildings...
TPD: Man broke out windows to main library, Family Court Center
Michigan State Police responded to a woman who had been killed by a car while crossing...
Woman killed by car while crossing Telegraph Road in Monroe County