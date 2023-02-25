Ohio State Representative Kris Jordan dies at 46

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Representative Kris Jordan died unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 46.

Rep. Jordan was a Republican from Delaware County and in his third term as a State Representative. He previously served in the State Senate for eight years.

State Senator Andrew Brenner said in a Facebook post that Jordan died of natural causes. He paid tribute to his longtime friend, saying they created the first Teenage Republican Club in Delaware County, of which Jordan became the first president.

“Through the years, we have given one another political advice, been friends, and always talked on a regular basis. He truly cared about the cause of liberty and promoted small government policies as a county commissioner, State Senator and State Representative,” Brenner said. “His death is a great loss to our county’s Republican Party, the Ohio Statehouse and the conservative movement.”

Ohio Gov. DeWine ordered all flags to be at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Delaware County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower today and until sunset on the day of his funeral, according to the press release.

“Fran and I are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Representative Kris Jordan,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “We extend our sincerest condolences to his entire family for this most unexpected loss. Kris will be remembered for his expertise as a legislator and his advocacy for the people of Delaware County.”

Ohio Speaker of the House Jason Stephens said on Twitter, “My heart hurts at the passing of my friend and colleague, Kris Jordan. Kris loved his children. He was so proud of them. Kris served our state and Delaware County with unwavering principles...”

