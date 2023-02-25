TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden Cafe Friday.

According to TFRD, fire crews responded to a call of a possible fire around 7:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews told 13abc the business’s windows were covered in soot.

TFRD believes the fire possibly started in the kitchen, as the area sustained the most damage.

No injuries were reported. TFRD continues to investigate the scene.

