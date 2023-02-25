Birthday Club
TPD: Man broke out windows to main library, Family Court Center

A Toledo man faces multiple felony charges for breaking out windows in multiple buildings downtown Saturday.
A Toledo man faces multiple felony charges for breaking out windows in multiple buildings downtown Saturday.(Lucas County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man faces multiple felony charges for breaking out windows in multiple buildings downtown Saturday.

Court documents say Marcus Ishmael, 45, broke out windows to the Family Court Center and main public library on North Michigan Street. Ishmael also put three dents into the passenger side of a Toledo police car after he hit it, detectives said in court filings.

Ishmael is charged with three felony counts of vandalism government entity.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

