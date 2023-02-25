WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 13
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -On a postseason tournament edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, sectional championships are on the line. Mark Kunz and Carley Ford have highlights from games involving teams from the NLL, CITY LEAGUE, TRAC, NBC, SBC, and TAAC.
Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Anthony Wayne vs. Findlay
- St. John’s vs. Columbian
- Springfield vs. St. Francis
- Clay vs. Perrysburg
- Port Clinton vs. Scott
- Rogers vs. Central Catholic
- Western Reserve vs. Margaretta
- Edison vs. Cardinal Stritch
- Perkins vs. Sandusky
- Mansfield Senior vs. Bellevue
- Northwood vs. Huron
- Erie Mason at Whiteford
- Bowsher vs. Whitmer
- Southview vs. Start
- Celina vs. Defiance
- Lima Shawnee vs. Napoleon
- Bowling Green vs. Northview
- Fremont Ross vs. Lima Senior
HOCKEY
Bowling Green vs. Northview
Watch segment 1 of Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 13.
Watch the Trifecta of Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 13.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.