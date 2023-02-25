Birthday Club
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 13

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -On a postseason tournament edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, sectional championships are on the line. Mark Kunz and Carley Ford have highlights from games involving teams from the NLL, CITY LEAGUE, TRAC, NBC, SBC, and TAAC.

Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Anthony Wayne vs. Findlay
  • St. John’s vs. Columbian
  • Springfield vs. St. Francis
  • Clay vs. Perrysburg
  • Port Clinton vs. Scott
  • Rogers vs. Central Catholic
  • Western Reserve vs. Margaretta
  • Edison vs. Cardinal Stritch
  • Perkins vs. Sandusky
  • Mansfield Senior vs. Bellevue
  • Northwood vs. Huron
  • Erie Mason at Whiteford
  • Bowsher vs. Whitmer
  • Southview vs. Start
  • Celina vs. Defiance
  • Lima Shawnee vs. Napoleon
  • Bowling Green vs. Northview
  • Fremont Ross vs. Lima Senior

HOCKEY

Bowling Green vs. Northview

Watch segment 1 of Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 13.

Watch the Trifecta of Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Week 13.

