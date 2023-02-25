Woman found shot dead in Madison Township home
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Authorities are investigating a woman’s murder in Lenawee County after they found her shot dead in a home Friday.
The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was found dead inside a home on Baldwin Highway in Madison Township, just outside of Adrian.
Authorities didn’t release details about the victim or confirm if a suspect is in custody. They said they expect to issue a news release Saturday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
