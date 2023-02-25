Woman killed by car while crossing Telegraph Road in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police from the Monroe Post arrived on the scene of a woman who had been hit by a car while crossing Telegraph Road in Monroe County, Mich., Friday around 7 p.m.

According to the MSP’s press release, troopers found that the 28-year-old from Newport had been crossing Telegraph Road near Kimberly Estates when she was hit by a vehicle heading southbound.

Officials say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. According to the press release, the driver, a 21-year-old from Rockwood, and the passenger, a 22-year-old from Newport, were uninjured in the crash.

After a preliminary investigation, officials do not say that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash; however, it remains under investigation by the MSP, according to the press release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.