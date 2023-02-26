2/25: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly with lows around 30. SUNDAY: Bright, blue skies all day long and mild with highs in the low 50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the low 30s. MONDAY: Heavy rain arrives in the morning and continues on/off throughout the day, highs in the mid-50s. A t-storm is also possible Monday, along with breezy conditions. Showers ending Monday evening, then windy overnight with gusts over 40 mph. EXTENDED: Still breezy Tuesday with AM clouds giving way to PM sun; highs in the upper 40s. Warming to near 60 on Wednesday when it’ll be breezy again with partly sunny skies and a shower or two around. Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Some rain and snow possible on Friday, depending on the track a storm system takes. It’ll also be breezy and colder Friday with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 40s.

