2/26: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

It’s a picture-perfect last Sunday in February, with highs near 50F, plenty of sun and not too breezy. The same can’t be said for Monday, with up to 1″ of rain being blown in by 40mph gusts (changing from SE to SW), along with a few rumbles of thunder. A glaze of ice is possible for Michigan counties in an 8am-11am window, though it remains more likely it would stay as pure rain. The midweek ends up spiking near 60F with a chance of scattered showers to kick off the month of March, then Friday turns colder with a borderline call for snow.

