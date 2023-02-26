Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2/26: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Sunny Sunday, stormy Monday; mild first day of March
We'll go from a sunny Sunday to stormy Monday, with plenty of rain and wind to start the new work week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a picture-perfect last Sunday in February, with highs near 50F, plenty of sun and not too breezy. The same can’t be said for Monday, with up to 1″ of rain being blown in by 40mph gusts (changing from SE to SW), along with a few rumbles of thunder. A glaze of ice is possible for Michigan counties in an 8am-11am window, though it remains more likely it would stay as pure rain. The midweek ends up spiking near 60F with a chance of scattered showers to kick off the month of March, then Friday turns colder with a borderline call for snow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
TFRD investigates fire at local restaurant
The Toledo Police Department’s detectives arrested and charged a Toledo woman with the murder...
Toledo woman charged with murdering friend in Saturday stabbing
Mystery signs popping up on area streets
I-Team: Who’s behind the mystery signs popping up on area streets
Person drives into stationary train
Car collides with train at North Detroit Avenue
Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with...
Man breaks into Toledo home, kidnaps teen girl with autism, police say

Latest News

We'll go from a sunny Sunday to stormy Monday, with plenty of rain and wind to start the new...
2/26: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
2/25: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
2/25: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
2/25: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
2/25: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Snow clearing east this morning, and whatever doesn't melt today almost certainly will Sunday....
2/25: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast