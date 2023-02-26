Birthday Club
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand

A California driver crashed into a Girl Scout stand. (Credit: KCRA, CHP via CNN Newsource)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KCRA) - The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspected drunken driver is accused of crashing a Tesla into Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a Walmart in Granite Bay, California.

“I saw the yellow tape and I was just shocked to hear Girl Scouts were injured. This is a pretty low-key parking lot,” resident Ken Klinger said.

According to California Highway Patrol, two girls, ages 9 and 10, have moderate injuries including cuts and scratches. Officials say a 78-year-old woman has major injuries. All three went to the hospital.

“I hope to God they’re going to be OK,” Klinger said.

The ordeal was captured by people in the parking lot.

One woman said she took photos from her car but never got out.

“I just wish the young Girl Scouts a quick recovery,” resident Les Brown said.

Brown said he just picked up cookies from another Walmart earlier in the day and was horrified to learn what had happened.

California Highway Patrol says the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

