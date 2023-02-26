Local family fostering injured puppy left to die after hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A dog was hit by a car in Toledo and left to die until a witness stopped to help her.

Tim Knicely says he was driving home on Douglas Rd. in Toledo on Sunday when he noticed a dog lying on the road, seriously injured.

“She was lying there for a few minutes just screaming,” said Tim. “Then the fact that she just got up and ran into someone’s backyard I was like she doesn’t want to die yet, she doesn’t, you know, she’s a fighter, so I gotta help her.”

He believes he was in the right place at the right time.

“He called me and said what do I do? I said, pick her up. He picked her up and took her to MedVet and they did x-rays and they figured out that she had a pelvis that was fractured in four places among abrasions and things,” said Tim’s wife Mia Knicely.

She adds that the vet gave them the option to put the dog to sleep, but they didn’t want to.

“She just didn’t seem like she was done,” said Mia.

Instead, the Knicely’s have been doing all they can to keep, who they now call Nymeria, alive and comfortable.

“She’s on pain medication, they had her on a fentanyl patch for four days, she’s on two different types of medications like four times a day, she’s on antibiotics because she’s got some severe laceration road burn things on her face and her back leg, but she’s walking,” Mia said.

After racking up thousands in medical bills, Mia says the community is really stepping up to help. “All of her vet bills were covered. Hairy Houdini Siberian Husky Rescue, they raised the funds. They paid for everything, it was close to five grand.”

As they continue to foster her through recovery, the Knicely family is hopeful she’ll soon find her forever home.

Nymeria’s medical journey is far from over according to the Knicely’s. If you’re interested in helping her get better, or even adopting her when the time comes, click here.

