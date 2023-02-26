Birthday Club
Man flees from police after hitting multiple vehicles

A man fled from the Findlay police Saturday after striking multiple vehicles in a parking lot.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man led Findlay police on a police chase Saturday after striking multiple vehicles in a parking lot.

Officers had reports of a car hitting multiple other vehicles in the parking lot of Brew-U, according to the Findlay Police Department’s press release. Police say when officers arrived, they saw the car turning onto North Main Street.

Police say an officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver, Sonny Harper, 26, sped off, starting a pursuit. Harper traveled 7.2 miles down North Main Street to County Road 99, then northbound I-75, exiting on State Route 613, according to officials.

Officers say the six-minute pursuit stopped when Harper pulled into the drive on the 11000 block of SR 613. Police say Harper was taken into custody for felony fleeing and eluding and OVI charges.

Police say nobody was hurt, and Harper is in jail at the Hancock County Justice Center.

