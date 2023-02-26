Pickup truck crashes into East Toledo home

An East Toledo family had a rude awakening early Sunday morning after a pickup truck crashed into the side of their home.

According to Toledo Police, officers attempted to stop the driver, who then fled from officers and crashed into the home near Broadway and Mott shortly after. The truck went entirely through the detached garage before coming to a stop inside the house. The family was home at the time, though no one was hurt. The driver was taken to the hospital for cuts and bruises sustained in the wreck. The American Red Cross has been dispatched to assist the family.

