13-year-old crashes car into Toledo dance studio, witnesses say

Witnesses say a 13-year-old crashed a car into Famed Studios on Central Avenue in Toledo on...
Witnesses say a 13-year-old crashed a car into Famed Studios on Central Avenue in Toledo on Feb. 27, 2023.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Repairs are underway at a Toledo dance studio after the owner says a 13-year-old crashed a car into the wall.

It happened during around noon Monday at Famed Studios on Central Ave. near Douglas.

13abc spoke to an administrator at a group home who says the teen stole her car. She said the 13-year-old drove off with her car Monday morning, hitting a tree, fence and a parked car before crashing into the dance studio.

The dance studio was closed at the time of the crash and no one was hurt. The owner said Toledo Police took the boy into custody. We’ve reached out to TPD to learn more about the incident and have yet to hear back.

