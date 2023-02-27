Birthday Club
2/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Heavy rain and winds for Monday, then Friday is “One to Watch”.
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and calm this evening, then increasing clouds and wind overnight; lows near 30. MONDAY: A heavy, soaking rain almost all day long with highs in the upper 40s. A strong t-storm is possible south of Toledo during the afternoon, and it’ll also be windy with gusts up to 35 mph. Overall rainfall amounts generally around 1″. MONDAY NIGHT: Showers ending by 9pm, then staying breezy and cloudy with lows in the mid-30s. TUESDAY: Still breezy with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun; highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny, breezy, and much warmer Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s and a few showers possible as well. Mostly cloudy Thursday, highs in the mid-40s. Friday is “One to Watch” as a storm system could bring us heavy snow, heavy rain, or a mix of both. It’ll also be windy Friday with highs in the upper 30s. A flurry is possible early Saturday, otherwise partly sunny with highs near 40. Mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-40s.

