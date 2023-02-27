Birthday Club
2/27: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Strong storms possible through early evening; warm midweek, snowy Friday?
FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong storms with gusty winds are possible through the early evening. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We’ve already had a decent amount of rainfall today, and now we’re eyeing strong storm potential this afternoon/evening. Gusty winds will be the primary threat, with a slight risk (2/5) of severe weather south of US-6 (marginal, 1/5, for Toledo). Despite low energy, there’s plenty of wind shear to work with, therefore isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Once that clears, it’s a spike to the mid-60s for the first day of March, then “One to Watch” Friday for snow potential on the north side of yet another low tracking across Ohio.

