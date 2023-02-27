BGSU hosts 21st annual State of the Region Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will host the 21st annual State of the Region conference on Monday.

The conference will be hosted by the university’s Center for Regional Development. This year’s conference will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hilton Garden Inn located on 6165 Levis Commons Blvd.

Elected officials, economic developers, business leaders, and regional stakeholders will all gather to discuss “building a resilient and equitable economy” through investing in small businesses.

Conference registration is free and will close Friday, March 3. In addition, a public live stream will be made available on the day of the event.

Dr. Jennifer Percival, dean of the Schmidthrost College of Business at BGSU, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Building Small Business Capacity in Northwest Ohio.”

For more information and to register, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.