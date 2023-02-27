Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

BGSU hosts 21st annual State of the Region Conference

BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY LOGO
BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY LOGO(AP IMAGES)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University will host the 21st annual State of the Region conference on Monday.

The conference will be hosted by the university’s Center for Regional Development. This year’s conference will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hilton Garden Inn located on 6165 Levis Commons Blvd.

Elected officials, economic developers, business leaders, and regional stakeholders will all gather to discuss “building a resilient and equitable economy” through investing in small businesses.

Conference registration is free and will close Friday, March 3. In addition, a public live stream will be made available on the day of the event.

Dr. Jennifer Percival, dean of the Schmidthrost College of Business at BGSU, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Building Small Business Capacity in Northwest Ohio.”

For more information and to register, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Crowe, 27, from Bowling Green, traveled to the City of Fostoria to meet with a person who...
Lake HS coach arrested in child sex crime undercover operation
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
Toledo restaurant closes until further notice after fire Friday
According to Toledo Police, officers attempted to stop the driver, who then fled from officers...
Pickup truck crashes into East Toledo home
Neighbor alerts police
Neighbor says she found kidnapped girl in suspect’s car

Latest News

CCNO was required to do the testing after an inmate tested positive for legionella bacteria...
Legionella bacteria not detected in CCNO water, results say
ProMedica sells hospice, home health business
The event is taking place on March 5 in Founder’s Hall from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sauder Village Bridal Show to be held this weekend
Ethan visits Rustbelt Coffee
Ethan visits Rustbelt Coffee