Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

February 27th Weather Forecast

Heavy Rain & Storms Today, Heavy Snow & Wind Possible Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain is likely today with thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe in the southern part of the area. Another inch or more of rain is possible. Tuesday will bring some afternoon sunshine with a high near 50. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 60s on Wednesday. Thursday will bring clouds with a high in the middle 40s. Heavy snow is possible on Friday and Friday night. Snow is expected to end Saturday morning. Sunday will bring sunshine and colder weather.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Crowe, 27, from Bowling Green, traveled to the City of Fostoria to meet with a person who...
Lake HS coach arrested in child sex crime undercover operation
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
Toledo restaurant closes until further notice after fire Friday
According to Toledo Police, officers attempted to stop the driver, who then fled from officers...
Pickup truck crashes into East Toledo home
Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with...
Man breaks into Toledo home, kidnaps teen girl with autism, police say
The Toledo Police Department’s detectives arrested and charged a Toledo woman with the murder...
Toledo woman charged with murdering friend in Saturday stabbing

Latest News

February 27th Weather Forecast
February 27th Weather Forecast
2/26: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/26: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/26: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/26: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/26: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
2/26: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast