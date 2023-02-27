February 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain is likely today with thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to severe in the southern part of the area. Another inch or more of rain is possible. Tuesday will bring some afternoon sunshine with a high near 50. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 60s on Wednesday. Thursday will bring clouds with a high in the middle 40s. Heavy snow is possible on Friday and Friday night. Snow is expected to end Saturday morning. Sunday will bring sunshine and colder weather.

