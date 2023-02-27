First Alert Weather Day issued for threat of strong storms Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the possibility of strong storms Monday afternoon.

While we already have been dealing with plenty of rainfall today, gusty winds will be the primary threat as a line of storms races through Indiana, clearing northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan by 7pm. There is not much energy with highs in the mid-40s, though with lots of wind shear, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. This system has a history of producing high winds in western Indiana this late morning/early afternoon.

Stay with 13abc as we keep you ahead of the storm.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.