Grand jury indicts man for October murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man on Monday for the murder of Mark Wysinger back in October.

According to court records, Vontae Garrett was indicted on several charges including murder, felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Garrett was arrested on Feb. 16 for the murder of Wysinger and appeared in court the following day in where a judge set his bond at $1 million at no percent.

TPD records say Wysinger, 32, was shot just outside of Crox Bar on Oct. 15, 2022 and died form his injuries weeks later. Wysinger’s cause of death was determined to be Bronchopneumonia as a complication of a gunshot wound to the head.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.