Grand jury indicts man for October murder

Vontae Garrett was indicted on several charges including murder, felonious assault and...
Vontae Garrett was indicted on several charges including murder, felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man on Monday for the murder of Mark Wysinger back in October.

According to court records, Vontae Garrett was indicted on several charges including murder, felonious assault and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Garrett was arrested on Feb. 16 for the murder of Wysinger and appeared in court the following day in where a judge set his bond at $1 million at no percent.

TPD records say Wysinger, 32, was shot just outside of Crox Bar on Oct. 15, 2022 and died form his injuries weeks later. Wysinger’s cause of death was determined to be Bronchopneumonia as a complication of a gunshot wound to the head.

