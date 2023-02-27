Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Legionella bacteria not detected in CCNO water, results say

CCNO was required to do the testing after an inmate tested positive for legionella bacteria...
CCNO was required to do the testing after an inmate tested positive for legionella bacteria earlier this month.(Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRYKER, Ohio (WTVG) - The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio received word on Monday that their water tested negative for legionella bacteria.

“We got that result and immediately reached out to our contact at the Ohio Department of Health,” said Dennis Sullivan, CCNO Executive Director. “We can start a hot water remediation and we’ll be back to operating like normal this evening.”

CCNO says remediation was the recommendation from the ODH as the water has been turned off at the jail since Feb. 16, with the exception of limited showers and sinks which had filters installed for inmates use.

According to CCNO, remediation is when the water heaters are turned up to raise the water temperatures and once the water has been hot enough, it will be flushed from the system. Staff and inmates at the jail have been informed of this process and were advised to not use the hot water for their safety as it will be scalding temperatures.

As a precaution, ODH may suggest a follow-up test to be done after the remediation.

CCNO was required to do the testing after an inmate tested positive for legionella bacteria earlier this month during a scheduled surgery at a local hospital.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Crowe, 27, from Bowling Green, traveled to the City of Fostoria to meet with a person who...
Lake HS coach arrested in child sex crime undercover operation
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
Toledo restaurant closes until further notice after fire Friday
According to Toledo Police, officers attempted to stop the driver, who then fled from officers...
Pickup truck crashes into East Toledo home
Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with...
Man breaks into Toledo home, kidnaps teen girl with autism, police say
The Toledo Police Department’s detectives arrested and charged a Toledo woman with the murder...
Toledo woman charged with murdering friend in Saturday stabbing

Latest News

ProMedica sells hospice, home health business
The event is taking place on March 5 in Founder’s Hall from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Sauder Village Bridal Show to be held this weekend
Ethan visits Rustbelt Coffee
Ethan visits Rustbelt Coffee
Adventus Climbing comes to Toledo
Adventus Climbing comes to Toledo