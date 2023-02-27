Legionella bacteria not detected in CCNO water, results say

STRYKER, Ohio (WTVG) - The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio received word on Monday that their water tested negative for legionella bacteria.

“We got that result and immediately reached out to our contact at the Ohio Department of Health,” said Dennis Sullivan, CCNO Executive Director. “We can start a hot water remediation and we’ll be back to operating like normal this evening.”

CCNO says remediation was the recommendation from the ODH as the water has been turned off at the jail since Feb. 16, with the exception of limited showers and sinks which had filters installed for inmates use.

According to CCNO, remediation is when the water heaters are turned up to raise the water temperatures and once the water has been hot enough, it will be flushed from the system. Staff and inmates at the jail have been informed of this process and were advised to not use the hot water for their safety as it will be scalding temperatures.

As a precaution, ODH may suggest a follow-up test to be done after the remediation.

CCNO was required to do the testing after an inmate tested positive for legionella bacteria earlier this month during a scheduled surgery at a local hospital.

