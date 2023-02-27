Neighbor helps to save 15-year-old girl with autism after she says she alerted police the teen was still in kidnapper’s car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 15-year-old girl with autism was taken from her home in Toledo on Friday. Police say she was found about an hour later with the suspect two miles from her home.

13abc spoke with the neighbor who possibly helped save the young girl’s life.

Adrian Hart says she watched police arrest a man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old with autism. She came outside because she noticed a strange SUV was parked in her front yard.

“The truck pulled up right here on the curb,” said Hart. “I kept looking, I’m like I don’t know I’m not sure.”

Another neighbor even captured the arrest on video.

Hart says as police were leaving the scene, she could still see someone or something in the SUV.

“I said come back there’s a whole person in the car.”

That’s when they found the young teenager.

“I would be a nervous wreck if I was her family.”

Hart tells 13abc her daughter also has autism, making this situation even more personal for her.

“That’s all you can do. All you can do is help these kids because they don’t have a voice.”

Some say Hart was in the right place at the right time on Friday, but she believes she was just being a nosey neighbor.

“I would normally not even be home. So, that car could have been sitting here til 5, 6 o’clock and that little girl would have been sitting in the car,” Hart said.

The suspect, 63-year-old Dwight Mickel, is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow on kidnapping and burglary charges.

