Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered an injury while in East Palestine last week.
A media spokesperson confirmed the governor suffered a displaced fibula fracture while walking down the steps at the First Church of Christ on Feb. 21.
This is where the Ohio Department of Health opened a clinic to assist East Palestine residents who were effected by the Feb. 3 train derailment.
Officials confirmed DeWine will wear a walking boot for the next couple of weeks.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.