Program to offer local high school students college credit in healthcare

High school students can take college-level courses that will earn them both high school and...
High school students can take college-level courses that will earn them both high school and college credit in Mercy College’s College Credit Plus program.(Source: Pexels via MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School and Mercy College of Ohio have partnered together to create greater opportunities for students, specifically, increasing students’ access to college-level courses while in high school.

Mercy College says under the partnership, high school students will take college-level courses that will earn them both high school and college credit in Mercy College’s College Credit Plus program that begins in August.

“Mercy College is excited to partner with Cardinal Stritch to help students reach their full potential,” said Dr. Manuel Martinez, Vice President of Academic Affairs for Mercy College. “By working together, we can create a seamless educational experience for Cardinal Stritch students that will enhance and expedite their path to college readiness and completion while exploring their prospective careers.”

Mercy College’s College Credit Plus program will allow students to explore a wide range of healthcare careers through shadowing opportunities and presentations by speakers provided by Mercy College and Mercy Health.

“This partnership is an opportunity for our students to access college coursework in healthcare while gaining hands-on experience in potential careers in medicine,” said Mel Viers, Cardinal Stritch Principal. “We are thrilled to be chosen by Mercy College of Ohio as the first school to have this partnership!”

