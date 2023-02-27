ProMedica sells hospice, home health business

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is selling its hospice and home care agencies to an Atlanta-based corporation, according to Gentiva.

Gentiva, a hospice and personal care company, said Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire Heartland hospice and home care agencies from ProMedica. Bloomberg reports the deal is valued at $710 million. Our media partner the Blade reports the business includes 120 ProMedica locations that care for about 9,000 patients.

“For ProMedica, this transaction is an important step toward simplifying our organizational structure and ensuring our long-term financial strength,” ProMedica CEO Arturo Polizzi told the Blade. “We are pleased to be able to transition these agencies to a trusted industry leader, enabling ProMedica to commit more time, energy, and resources to our core operations.”

Gentiva said the company is responsible for caring for more than 24,000 patients on average daily across the country prior to the acquisition.

“This transaction is an exciting development for patients and their families that will enable us to extend our best-in-class caregiver recruitment and retention programs and provide high-quality care to more patients in more areas throughout the country,” said David Causby, president and chief executive officer of Gentiva.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

