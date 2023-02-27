Sauder Village Bridal Show to be held this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Enjoy an afternoon of information and inspiration at the Sauder Village Bridal Show that is happening this weekend.

The event is taking place on March 5 in Founder’s Hall from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sauder Village says wedding professionals from throughout the region will be on-hand to share information about food, photography, gifts, invitations, decorations and more.

The event will also include a variety of special offers, food samples, valuable giveaways and tossed bouquets that will provide brides a chance to win a variety of prizes and gift certificates from participating vendors and Sauder Village.

According to Sauder Village, admission to the Bridal Show is $10 but guests can receive a coupon for $2 off admission by pre-registering online. Registered guests will also be entered into a grand prize drawing.

For more information, call 1-800-590-9755. To register for the event online, click here.

