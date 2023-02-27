Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Sauder Village Bridal Show to be held this weekend

The event is taking place on March 5 in Founder’s Hall from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The event is taking place on March 5 in Founder’s Hall from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.(Sauder Village)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Enjoy an afternoon of information and inspiration at the Sauder Village Bridal Show that is happening this weekend.

The event is taking place on March 5 in Founder’s Hall from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sauder Village says wedding professionals from throughout the region will be on-hand to share information about food, photography, gifts, invitations, decorations and more.

The event will also include a variety of special offers, food samples, valuable giveaways and tossed bouquets that will provide brides a chance to win a variety of prizes and gift certificates from participating vendors and Sauder Village.

According to Sauder Village, admission to the Bridal Show is $10 but guests can receive a coupon for $2 off admission by pre-registering online. Registered guests will also be entered into a grand prize drawing.

For more information, call 1-800-590-9755. To register for the event online, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Crowe, 27, from Bowling Green, traveled to the City of Fostoria to meet with a person who...
Lake HS coach arrested in child sex crime undercover operation
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
Toledo restaurant closes until further notice after fire Friday
According to Toledo Police, officers attempted to stop the driver, who then fled from officers...
Pickup truck crashes into East Toledo home
Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with...
Man breaks into Toledo home, kidnaps teen girl with autism, police say
The Toledo Police Department’s detectives arrested and charged a Toledo woman with the murder...
Toledo woman charged with murdering friend in Saturday stabbing

Latest News

ProMedica sells hospice, home health business
Ethan visits Rustbelt Coffee
Ethan visits Rustbelt Coffee
Adventus Climbing comes to Toledo
Adventus Climbing comes to Toledo
Restaurant Week begins
Restaurant Week begins