Toledo Zoo announces gender reveal for polar bear cubs and opens voting for gender guesses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo announced it will be revealing the genders of its twin polar bear cubs next month and is asking the public what they think the genders might be.

The Toledo Zoo says you can text “CUBS” to 419-900-8966 to cast your gender guesses. Voting will be open until March 1.

According to the Toledo Zoo, by casting your vote, you’ll be subscribed to the Zoo’s interactive messaging stream and will receive cub updates, including when the naming contest goes live.

Subscribers will also get exclusive cub content which includes a first look at the gender reveal before it’s released to the public.

