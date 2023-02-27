Birthday Club
Toledo Zoo announces gender reveal for polar bear cubs and opens voting for gender guesses

The Toledo Zoo is asking the public what they think the genders of the polar bear cubs might be.
The Toledo Zoo is asking the public what they think the genders of the polar bear cubs might be.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo announced it will be revealing the genders of its twin polar bear cubs next month and is asking the public what they think the genders might be.

The Toledo Zoo says you can text “CUBS” to 419-900-8966 to cast your gender guesses. Voting will be open until March 1.

According to the Toledo Zoo, by casting your vote, you’ll be subscribed to the Zoo’s interactive messaging stream and will receive cub updates, including when the naming contest goes live.

Subscribers will also get exclusive cub content which includes a first look at the gender reveal before it’s released to the public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

