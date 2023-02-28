13abc salutes Black History Month: Former TPD officer Albert King

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Museum is filled with Black and Blue history, and among those honored is a Black pioneer who broke barriers for the Toledo Police Department.

Albert King, a Canadian who migrated to Toledo, is honored as a leader whose efforts set the stage for other people of color to excel in the police department.

“Albert King was the first African American police officer that was appointed to the Toledo Police Department; he did so in 1887,” Shirley Green, Toledo Police Museum Director, said.

Green said King became a U.S. citizen the same year he was appointed to TPD.

“He was assigned as a foot patrol officer like the rest of the officers that were assigned back in the day. They all walked beats, and he would be assigned to a beat. More thank likely his assignment would be in African American community and neighborhood, and he would be walking that beat and responding to calls for service,” Green said.

King retired in 1914 after 27 years of service. Green says he’s left quite a legacy for other Black officers who want to serve this community.

“Just to be persistent and stallworth, and steady. When he retired, he had badge number two, not badge number one. We just had our first Black officer receive badge number one, officer Dana Slay. Albert King was very steadfast, and he was very well respected within the police family,” Green said.

History continues to be made inside the Toledo Police Department, and to learn more, you must stop by the Toledo Police Museum. The museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

13abc salutes Albert King, the Toledo Police Museum, and Black History Month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.