2/28: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Yesterday’s 1.44″ of rain at Toledo Express now puts us in the 5th wettest February on record... though with highs near 50F today, we’re still guaranteed to end it as the 5th least snowiest. A few sunrise showers are possible Wednesday, warming to 60F for the first day of March (record 65F)... then all eyes turn to Friday for our next “One to Watch”. With the low now shifting drastically northward, that places Toledo and all parts south in a heavy cold rain, while Michigan counties could see yet another chance for ice.

