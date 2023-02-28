Birthday Club
2/28: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Sunrise showers Wednesday; heavy rain/wind/ice possible Friday
60s tomorrow with a few sunrise showers, ahead of our next "One to Watch" for heavy rain, wind and even ice for some. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Yesterday’s 1.44″ of rain at Toledo Express now puts us in the 5th wettest February on record... though with highs near 50F today, we’re still guaranteed to end it as the 5th least snowiest. A few sunrise showers are possible Wednesday, warming to 60F for the first day of March (record 65F)... then all eyes turn to Friday for our next “One to Watch”. With the low now shifting drastically northward, that places Toledo and all parts south in a heavy cold rain, while Michigan counties could see yet another chance for ice.

