2/28/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Chance of rain showers after 4am, lows in the mid 30s. WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers through 8am, dry the rest of the day, warm, highs near 60 degrees but cooler near Lake Erie and the Maumee Bay. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, highs in the mid 40s. FRIDAY: “ONE TO WATCH”, rain likely, windy, still watching the possibility of snow and ice (especially in Michigan), highs in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.