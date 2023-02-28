Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities arrested a man in Findlay Monday on bank robbery charges.

Agents with the FBI believe Gage Haws robbed five small town banks throughout northwest Ohio.

He’s being charged with robbing Premier Bank in Arlington on December 31, Old Fort Bank in Bettsville on February 2, attempting to rob First National Bank of Sycamore in McCutchenville on February 10, Union Bank Co. in Kalida on February 11 and State Bank and Trust Company in Delta on February 16.

Haws was allegedly unable to gain access to the bank lobby in McCutchenville.

Police say he allegedly used a black pistol with a silver ejection port to facilitate the robberies, stealing more than $30,000 total.

After the Delta bank robbery, investigators identified the vehicle after obtaining the license plate from a witness and tracked it down to an address on Shinkle Street in Findlay, eventually arresting Haws.

He allegedly told investigators he spent the money on drugs, drug debts, paying back money he borrowed, and lifestyle expenses.

