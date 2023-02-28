Authors, Animals & Art event kicks off National Reading Month

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) -In honor of March begin National Reading Month two local children’s authors have partnered with Art Lab 419, and Nature’s Nursery to host Authors, Animals & Art to encourage youth reading.

On Saturday reading enthusiasts can visit Art Lab 419 located on 5380 Monroe St., for reading, art and several other activities. Authors, Animals & Art will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Katie Maskey, author of Ferdinand With The Extra Toes series. The three-book-series follows a special cat named Ferdinand whose adventures aim to inspire children to embrace their uniqueness.

Allison Aey, Executive Director of Nature’s Nursey Wildlife Rescue, published two books about wildlife that aim to share the mission of the organization. Both authors will be available for book signings and photos.

In addition to the author meet and greet, event goers can meet the Nature’s Nursery Barred Owl, Moon, watch children’s book illustrator Don Lee create cartoon characters, and paint along with Art Lab 419 to make a canvas painting of their favorite book character.

The event is free to attend with books available for purchase. There is a fee to participate in the animal painting. A percentage of proceeds of Authors, Animals & Art will go to Nature’s Nursery to fund wildlife rehabilitation and educational programs.

