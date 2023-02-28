Bond set for man accused of kidnapping Toledo girl with autism

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge set bond Tuesday for a man accused of kidnapping a Toledo teen with autism. Court documents show Judge Lanzinger set Dwight Mickel’s bond for a kidnapping charge at $100,000 at no percent on Tuesday.

Police say Mickel followed a non-verbal girl with autism into her home on Elliot Friday after she got off the school bus. He’s accused of forcibly taking her and putting her in his car.

Mickel was arrested after officers responded to a call for a suspect breaking into a different Toledo home in the 1100 block of Prospect with a gun. Officers found Mickel and took him into custody. A neighbor flagged down police after she noticed there was a person still in the back of the suspect’s vehicle. That’s when officers found Leanna and reunited her with her parent. Mickel is due back in court on March 7.

