Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Bond set for man accused of kidnapping Toledo girl with autism

Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with...
Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with autism.(Lucas County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A judge set bond Tuesday for a man accused of kidnapping a Toledo teen with autism. Court documents show Judge Lanzinger set Dwight Mickel’s bond for a kidnapping charge at $100,000 at no percent on Tuesday.

Police say Mickel followed a non-verbal girl with autism into her home on Elliot Friday after she got off the school bus. He’s accused of forcibly taking her and putting her in his car.

Mickel was arrested after officers responded to a call for a suspect breaking into a different Toledo home in the 1100 block of Prospect with a gun. Officers found Mickel and took him into custody. A neighbor flagged down police after she noticed there was a person still in the back of the suspect’s vehicle. That’s when officers found Leanna and reunited her with her parent. Mickel is due back in court on March 7.

The following video aired Feb. 25, 2023:

Toledo police arrested the man they say broke into a home and kidnapped a teenage girl with autism.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says
Witnesses say a 13-year-old crashed a car into Famed Studios on Central Avenue in Toledo on...
13-year-old crashes car into Toledo dance studio, witnesses say
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the possibility of strong storms Monday Feb. 27,...
First Alert Weather Day issued for threat of strong storms Monday
Neighbor alerts police
Neighbor says she found kidnapped girl in suspect’s car

Latest News

2/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/28/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Man pleads guilty to charges relating to 2020 homicide
bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio
Company acquires full ownership of bp-Husky Toledo Refinery