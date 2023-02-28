Bond set for Toledo woman accused of stabbing, killing friend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of stabbing and killing her friend in Toledo is being held on a $1 million bond.

Sequoia Farrow, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Samuel Gaiter, 43. Police say the two were friends and Farrow stabbed Gaiter in the 1900 block of Scottwood Avenue on Saturday. Court documents say Gaiter and Farrow had an “altercation” inside an apartment.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy showed Gaiter suffered multiple sharp-force injuries, with the most significant injury being a stab wound to the chest.

Farrow is due back in court on March 6.

Previous coverage from Feb. 25, 2023:

The Toledo Police Department’s detectives arrested and charged a Toledo woman with the murder of her friend Saturday around 4 a.m.

