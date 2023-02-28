Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Bond set for Toledo woman accused of stabbing, killing friend

The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia...
The Toledo Police Department’s Investigative Services Division arrested and charged Sequoia Farrow, 32, with murder Saturday after the death of Samuel Gaiter, 43.(Lucas County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman accused of stabbing and killing her friend in Toledo is being held on a $1 million bond.

Sequoia Farrow, 32, is facing a murder charge in the death of Samuel Gaiter, 43. Police say the two were friends and Farrow stabbed Gaiter in the 1900 block of Scottwood Avenue on Saturday. Court documents say Gaiter and Farrow had an “altercation” inside an apartment.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy showed Gaiter suffered multiple sharp-force injuries, with the most significant injury being a stab wound to the chest.

Farrow is due back in court on March 6.

Previous coverage from Feb. 25, 2023:

The Toledo Police Department’s detectives arrested and charged a Toledo woman with the murder of her friend Saturday around 4 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says
Witnesses say a 13-year-old crashed a car into Famed Studios on Central Avenue in Toledo on...
13-year-old crashes car into Toledo dance studio, witnesses say
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the possibility of strong storms Monday Feb. 27,...
First Alert Weather Day issued for threat of strong storms Monday
Neighbor alerts police
Neighbor says she found kidnapped girl in suspect’s car

Latest News

According to court documents, Lutisher Barnett was arrested for felonious assault and...
Woman arrested in relation to local teen stabbing
A local man was arrested Monday after being wanted by the Toledo Police Department for burning...
Local man arrested for allegedly burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money
The campaign supports local charities, and this year, customers can make donations at...
Jersey Mike’s announces its 13th annual “Month of Giving”
Early this year, a team of European scientists scaled the heights of human interaction with...
Moment of Science: Laser Lightning Rod