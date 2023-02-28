February 28th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a cloudy, windy, and misty start to the day, the afternoon will turn sunny with a high in the mid to upper 40s. A few rain and/or snow showers are possible early Wednesday morning, then temperatures will jump into the 50s to around 60 for a high. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 40s. The storm on Friday is tracking much farther north. The chance of snow has dropped, but the chance for freezing rain in our Michigan counties has increased. Otherwise, it will be windy with a cold rain likely. Another 1-2″ of rain is possible on Friday. Highs are expected to be in the 30s on Friday and Saturday. Highs return to the 40s early next week.

