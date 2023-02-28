Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Iconic ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway

Two people in the "General Lee" at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the...
Two people in the "General Lee" at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the hospital.(Western Taney County Fire Protection District)
By Chris Six and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A familiar-looking orange Dodge Charger was involved in a crash on a highway in southern Missouri Sunday.

The “General Lee” was among hundreds made for the hit TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the crash happened on Historic 165 Highway around 1:30 p.m.

Two people in the car at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on their conditions or what caused the crash.

The fire department said there were 308 “General Lees” built for the TV show and another 26 made for the 2005 movie.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says
Witnesses say a 13-year-old crashed a car into Famed Studios on Central Avenue in Toledo on...
13-year-old crashes car into Toledo dance studio, witnesses say
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the possibility of strong storms Monday Feb. 27,...
First Alert Weather Day issued for threat of strong storms Monday
Neighbor alerts police
Neighbor says she found kidnapped girl in suspect’s car

Latest News

FILE - A rhinoceros rests inside an enclosure at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Mayaguez, Puerto...
Puerto Rico to close lone zoo after years of complaints
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
The campaign supports local charities, and this year, customers can make donations at...
Jersey Mike’s announces its 13th annual “Month of Giving”