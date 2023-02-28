Jersey Mike’s announces its 13th annual “Month of Giving”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two local charities are partnering with four local Jersey Mike’s Subs locations to host the 13th annual March “Month of Giving” campaign.

The campaign supports local charities, and this year, customers can make donations at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

Patrons can donate to The Open Door at Jersey Mike’s Subs, located on 3444 Secor Road and 1201 East Alexis Road in Toledo. Patrons can also donate to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo at restaurants located on 6710 West Central Ave., in Toledo, and 10100 Olde U.S. 20 in Rossford.

The campaign will end with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29. In honor of the “Day of Giving,” local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to more than 200 partnered charities, including hospitals, food banks, youth organizations, and more. In addition, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite.

Last year, the campaign raised a total of $20 million.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder, and CEO.

The Month of Giving began in 2011 and has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit the charity listing by state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.