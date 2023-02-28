Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Jersey Mike’s announces its 13th annual “Month of Giving”

The campaign supports local charities, and this year, customers can make donations at...
The campaign supports local charities, and this year, customers can make donations at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.(PRNewswire)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two local charities are partnering with four local Jersey Mike’s Subs locations to host the 13th annual March “Month of Giving” campaign.

The campaign supports local charities, and this year, customers can make donations at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

Patrons can donate to The Open Door at Jersey Mike’s Subs, located on 3444 Secor Road and 1201 East Alexis Road in Toledo. Patrons can also donate to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo at restaurants located on 6710 West Central Ave., in Toledo, and 10100 Olde U.S. 20 in Rossford.

The campaign will end with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29. In honor of the “Day of Giving,” local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to more than 200 partnered charities, including hospitals, food banks, youth organizations, and more. In addition, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite.

Last year, the campaign raised a total of $20 million.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder, and CEO.

The Month of Giving began in 2011 and has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

For a list of participating restaurants, visit the charity listing by state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says
Witnesses say a 13-year-old crashed a car into Famed Studios on Central Avenue in Toledo on...
13-year-old crashes car into Toledo dance studio, witnesses say
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the possibility of strong storms Monday Feb. 27,...
First Alert Weather Day issued for threat of strong storms Monday
Neighbor alerts police
Neighbor says she found kidnapped girl in suspect’s car

Latest News

Haws
Alleged serial bank robber arrested in Findlay
SewHope fundraiser returns
SewHope fundraiser returns
Ethan gets some grub at Ye Olde Durty Bird
Ethan gets some grub at Ye Olde Durty Bird
Leadership Toledo's youth programs benefit from Restaurant Week
Leadership Toledo's youth programs benefit from Restaurant Week