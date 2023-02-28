Birthday Club
Local man arrested for allegedly burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money

A local man was arrested Monday after being wanted by the Toledo Police Department for burning down his own mother's home in January.
A local man was arrested Monday after being wanted by the Toledo Police Department for burning down his own mother’s home in January.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local man was arrested Monday after being wanted by the Toledo Police Department for burning down his own mother’s home in January.

According to court documents, Christopher Knee was arrested on the following charges:

  • Aggravated arson
  • Arson result of agreement for hire
  • Receiving stolen property, retain/ dispose of property obtained through theft
  • Theft without consent of owner with purpose to deprive knowingly obtain or exert control
  • Insurance fraud
  • Aggravated arson harm occupied structure

The fire occurred on the 3100 block of Radford on January 4.

Neighbors informed police about suspicions about the people living in the home and said a U-Haul truck parked outside had just left that day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

