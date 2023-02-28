Local man arrested for allegedly burning down his own mother’s house for insurance money

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local man was arrested Monday after being wanted by the Toledo Police Department for burning down his own mother’s home in January.

According to court documents, Christopher Knee was arrested on the following charges:

Aggravated arson

Arson result of agreement for hire

Receiving stolen property, retain/ dispose of property obtained through theft

Theft without consent of owner with purpose to deprive knowingly obtain or exert control

Insurance fraud

Aggravated arson harm occupied structure

The fire occurred on the 3100 block of Radford on January 4.

Neighbors informed police about suspicions about the people living in the home and said a U-Haul truck parked outside had just left that day.

