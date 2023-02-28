Moment of Science: Laser Lightning Rod

Lightning is one of the most powerful forces on Earth, and try as we might, it’s tough to control... but not impossible. Early this year, a team of European scientists scaled the heights of human interaction with nature’s fury, using a laser to guide lightning.

“The idea to use a laser to guide lightning is not really new,” says Aurélien Houard, a research scientist at École Polytechnique in France. “It was already proposed in the 1970s, a few years after the invention of the laser.”

Benjamin Franklin is credited with inventing the lightning rod, which channels a strike safely into the ground... though metal only has a finite use here. “If you want to protect something very large -- a power plant, an airport, something like this -- the lightning rod is not able to correctly protect a big surface,” says Houard. “A laser rod could protect a very large surface, and could even possibly trigger the lightning at long distance -- at several hundreds of metres, or even a kilometer if you have enough energy.”

The team chose the top of a mountain in the Swiss Alps to build the aptly-named Laser Lightning Rod. “At this specific location, you have a lot of lightning every year,” Houard offers, “and also the position of the lightning is very predictable because there’s a big tower on the mountain.”

Just one problem: It’s a mountain. “To install the laser, we had to build a specific installation... also, to access the mountain, you need to put everything in a gondola, so we had to split the laser in many parts, and put them in a gondola to bring them on top of the mountain.

Installation took several months, but finally, between June and September 2021, the beam was lit and hit 4 times during storms... successfully channeling bolts of lightning before they reached the metal tower. Only one was caught on camera due to rain, but the other three were reconstructed using radio waves put out by the bolt.

Electricity always chooses the path of least resistance... and the laser’s job is to open that pathway. “When it’s focused in the air, it creates a long channel with high intensity. In this channel, you create electrons and ions, and you also heat the molecules.”

It’s certainly a high-powered machine... but only for brief moments in time. “The average power is not so big,” says Houard. “It’s 1 kilowatt, so it’s equivalent to a big heater. The specificity of the laser is it can add very short pulses, so the energy is concentrated in a few picoseconds. The peak power during these laser pulses is 1 terawatt, so it’s equivalent to a nuclear power plant.”

Those pulses were key to creating a powerful laser lightning rod... though they’ll need to shore up other elements before cranking it up further. “We can increase the energy of the laser because it was not used at full power. We chose to use it at limited energy, because it was destroying the mirror at the end.”

They also hope to tool with the frequency and wavelength for maximum coverage -- an incredible innovation that could be coming to an airport or power plant near you.

