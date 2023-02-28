Mother calls for school transportation change after non-verbal child’s kidnapping

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother whose non-verbal daughter with autism was kidnapped when a suspect followed her into her home after she got off the school bus is calling for changes at Toledo Public Schools.

Christian Johnson, the mother of the kidnapping victim, is still concerned about her daughter’s safety after police say 62-year-old Dwight Mickel kidnapped Johnson’s 16-year-old daughter, Leanna, on Friday. The terrifying ordeal is over after police arrested Mickel but the anguish and anxiety is still fresh for Johnson.

“It’s a struggle, you know what I mean? It’s like somebody ripping a piece of your soul out and trying to put it back in the same place,” Johnson told 13abc. “It’s hard. It’s hard to deal with. I don’t feel safe in my home. We’re in the process of trying to move out.”

Leanna is a freshman at Start High School, where she attends classes specialized for her non-verbal autism. On Friday, she got off the school bus and Johnson said the suspect was standing in front of her house and followed the girl inside.

“He then came into the house with her behind her. He grabbed my mail out the mailbox. After that, the bus pulled off. He pulled her out into the car,” Johnson said.

Mickel was arrested when officers responded to a call for a suspect breaking into a different Toledo home in the 1100 block of Prospect with a gun. Officers found Mickel and took him into custody. A neighbor flagged down police after she noticed there was a person still in the back of the suspect’s vehicle. That’s when officers found Leanna and reunited her with her parent. He’s charged with kidnapping and two counts of burglary.

“She’s a victim. She shouldn’t be treated like this,” Johnson said.

Johnson is speaking out against the bus driver, saying her daughter should not have been dropped off without a family member present.

“My daughter wears a harness. So there’s supposed to be somebody that meets her at the bus. Like, we’re supposed to meet the bus driver and then take her off the bus. They’re not supposed to just release her off the bus, and they did in this case. And as a result of that, my daughter was snatched, and they are holding no responsibility at all for it,” Johnson said.

She’s calling for changes to the way TPS transports her daughter.

“The safety and security of our students and staff members remains the number priority for Toledo Public Schools,” a district spokesperson said in a statement to 13abc. “The incident that occurred on Friday involving one of our students is currently under investigation by the district and Toledo Police.”

In the meantime, Johnson is driving Leanna to and from school.

Mickel was due in court Monday but his appearance was pushed back until Tuesday.

