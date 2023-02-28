Officials seek information in Springfield Twp. arson

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Springfield Township Fire Department is offering a cash reward for information on an act of arson.

The department said the State of Ohio Fire Marshal Division deemed a structure fire in the 8300 block of Airport Monday afternoon arson. Those with information leading to an arrest in the case are eligible for a reward up to $5,000 by the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee. Those with information are asked to call 1-800-589-2728.

