Ohio reevaluates Medicaid, recipients may lose coverage without action

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fourteen million people nationwide may lose their Medicaid coverage this year as states reevaluate eligibility for the first time since the pandemic.

In Ohio, recipients could lose their coverage as early as April first.

The federal government prohibited states from kicking people off Medicaid at the beginning of the pandemic; but, now, states are being required to check eligibility and remove recipients accordingly.

The local county department of job and family services may be able to verify a recipient’s information independently, but some will need to fill out a renewal packet sent to them from the state.

“There is no way to determine who will be able to be renewed passively through JFS,” said Toledo Lucas County CareNet Executive Director Julia Grasson. “They will receive a renewal packet in the mail. So, it’s incredibly important for anybody who receives Medicaid benefits to make sure they’re opening the mail, make sure that they’re reading it.”

Grasson urges recipients to update their address with their county JFS.

“If somebody has moved since the point they initially received Medicaid and never notified the county JFS, they will not receive any of the renewal packets in the mail even if they completed a change of address with the post office,” Grasson said. “Somebody may lose Medicaid and still totally be eligible for it, but they lose it because they didn’t get that renewal packet. They didn’t know they needed to submit new documentation.”

If you need help understanding of filling out your renewal packet, Grasson says to contact Toledo Lucas County CareNet. CareNet staff can also help you find healthcare coverage through the federal marketplace if you lose your medicaid benefits.

