Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder

Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's "The Wire."
By WCVB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A man has been charged in Massachusetts in connection to a cold case murder, thanks to DNA, a GPS tracker and a sweet potato.

Forty-year-old Devarus Hampton was charged Monday. The charges come 12 years to the day after Todd Lampley was found shot to death in 2011.

The lead that resulted in Hampton’s arrest was a phone tied to the name Marlo Stanfield, a fictional character in the HBO series “The Wire.”

In the show, a potato was used as a silencer.

Investigators found a sweet potato at the real scene of Lampley’s murder.

According to officials, the sweet potato had Hampton’s DNA on it.

Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime.

They also say GPS tracking puts him at a pond where a gun was later recovered.

Hampton is being held without bail. He has a court date scheduled for April 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Crowe, 27, from Bowling Green, traveled to the City of Fostoria to meet with a person who...
Lake HS coach arrested in child sex crime undercover operation
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Toledo Fire and Rescue Department are investigating a fire that broke out at Glendale Garden...
Toledo restaurant closes until further notice after fire Friday
According to Toledo Police, officers attempted to stop the driver, who then fled from officers...
Pickup truck crashes into East Toledo home
Neighbor alerts police
Neighbor says she found kidnapped girl in suspect’s car

Latest News

Federal teams are providing flyers to East Palestine, OH families and conducting health surveys...
Vickery, Ohio set to receive portion of East Palestine contaminated liquid from the site
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
From White House, Biden says ‘Black history matters’
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
The Toledo Police Museum is filled with Black and Blue history, and among those honored is...
13abc salutes Black History Month: Former TPD officer Albert King
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse...
Prosecution rests in ex-Ohio House speaker’s bribery trial