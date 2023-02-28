Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo announces updates to lead-safe paint certification

According to city officials, the city passed an ordinance that requires all one to four unit...
According to city officials, the city passed an ordinance that requires all one to four unit residential rental properties and family childcare homes built prior to 1978 to receive a Lead-Safe Certificate from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced updates to the lead-safe paint certification on Tuesday.

According to city officials, the city passed an ordinance that requires all one to four unit residential rental properties and family childcare homes built prior to 1978 to receive a Lead-Safe Certificate from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

To receive the certificate, a property must meet the state requirement of being registered with the county auditor. In addition, a property must pass a qualifying lead-safe inspection by certain phase-in deadlines. The first phase deadline for compliance is March 31.

For a map to show the rental registry and lead-safe deadlines, click here.

The inspection must be done by a local lead inspector who will perform a visual inspection of both the interior and exterior of the property. The inspector will verify there are no chipping or peeling paint or bare soil conditions. In addition, dust wipes are also collected in certain locations throughout the home and the collections must meet Environmental Protection Agency standards.

If you fail to properly register with the county auditor or fail to obtain a lead-safe certificate for your property you may be charged with a misdemeanor of the first degree pursuant to TMC Section 1760.99. Additional penalties and/or fines may be assessed under TMC Section 1726.99 and ORC Chapter 5323.

To avoid fines and penalties units must have a lead-safe certificate by March 31. Tenants should contact their landlords if they believe their rental is possibly not lead-safe. To complete a Lead-Safe Certificate Application, visit the Toledo lead safe website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says
Witnesses say a 13-year-old crashed a car into Famed Studios on Central Avenue in Toledo on...
13-year-old crashes car into Toledo dance studio, witnesses say
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the possibility of strong storms Monday Feb. 27,...
First Alert Weather Day issued for threat of strong storms Monday
Neighbor alerts police
Neighbor says she found kidnapped girl in suspect’s car

Latest News

SewHope fundraiser returns
SewHope fundraiser returns
Ethan gets some grub at Ye Olde Durty Bird
Ethan gets some grub at Ye Olde Durty Bird
Leadership Toledo's youth programs benefit from Restaurant Week
Leadership Toledo's youth programs benefit from Restaurant Week
Local Love - Bonita Bead Boutique
Local Love - Bonita Bead Boutique
The department said a structure fire in the 8300 block of Airport on Feb. 27, 2023, was deemed...
Officials seek information in Springfield Twp. arson