City of Toledo announces updates to lead-safe paint certification

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced updates to the lead-safe paint certification on Tuesday.

According to city officials, the city passed an ordinance that requires all one to four unit residential rental properties and family childcare homes built prior to 1978 to receive a Lead-Safe Certificate from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

To receive the certificate, a property must meet the state requirement of being registered with the county auditor. In addition, a property must pass a qualifying lead-safe inspection by certain phase-in deadlines. The first phase deadline for compliance is March 31.

For a map to show the rental registry and lead-safe deadlines, click here.

The inspection must be done by a local lead inspector who will perform a visual inspection of both the interior and exterior of the property. The inspector will verify there are no chipping or peeling paint or bare soil conditions. In addition, dust wipes are also collected in certain locations throughout the home and the collections must meet Environmental Protection Agency standards.

If you fail to properly register with the county auditor or fail to obtain a lead-safe certificate for your property you may be charged with a misdemeanor of the first degree pursuant to TMC Section 1760.99. Additional penalties and/or fines may be assessed under TMC Section 1726.99 and ORC Chapter 5323.

To avoid fines and penalties units must have a lead-safe certificate by March 31. Tenants should contact their landlords if they believe their rental is possibly not lead-safe. To complete a Lead-Safe Certificate Application, visit the Toledo lead safe website.

