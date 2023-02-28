Toledo pleads guilty to domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man accused of domestic abuse withdrew his not-guilty plea Monday.

According to court records, Montrice Hughes withdrew his not-guilty plea and pleaded guilty to domestic violence.

Hughes was arrested in October after attacking his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children.

His pretrial is set for April 12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.