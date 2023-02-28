Birthday Club
Toledo pleads guilty to domestic violence

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man accused of domestic abuse withdrew his not-guilty plea Monday.

According to court records, Montrice Hughes withdrew his not-guilty plea and pleaded guilty to domestic violence.

Hughes was arrested in October after attacking his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children.

His pretrial is set for April 12.

