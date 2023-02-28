Birthday Club
Toledo students accused of giving teacher edibles, could face criminal charges

According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana...
According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana rice crispy treat to a teacher on Monday.(Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Waite High School students are facing school disciplinary actions and could face criminal charges for allegedly giving a teacher edibles without their knowledge.

According to Toledo Police records, two 17-year-olds at Waite are accused of giving a marijuana rice crispy treat to a teacher on Monday. The teacher said it tasted bad and immediately spit it out. The teacher was able to teach for the rest of the day.

An officer searched one of the student’s lockers and found suspected hash butter and aluminum foil inside. Police records said the two teens are receiving school consequences and criminal charges may be filed against them at a later date.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

