Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of robbing day care

TPD said the pictured suspect entered Toddler House Learning Academy on Feb. 22, 2023 and stole...
TPD said the pictured suspect entered Toddler House Learning Academy on Feb. 22, 2023 and stole three TVs.(Toledo Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from an area day care.

TPD said Tuesday the suspect entered Toddler House Learning Academy last Wednesday morning and stole three TVs. Employees gave officers surveillance footage showing the suspect.

Police say those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 and are eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
The county agency’s special response team entered the home after there was no response from the...
4 deaths being investigated as possible murder-suicide, Ohio sheriff’s office says
Witnesses say a 13-year-old crashed a car into Famed Studios on Central Avenue in Toledo on...
13-year-old crashes car into Toledo dance studio, witnesses say
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the possibility of strong storms Monday Feb. 27,...
First Alert Weather Day issued for threat of strong storms Monday
Neighbor alerts police
Neighbor says she found kidnapped girl in suspect’s car

Latest News

SewHope fundraiser returns
SewHope fundraiser returns
Ethan gets some grub at Ye Olde Durty Bird
Ethan gets some grub at Ye Olde Durty Bird
Leadership Toledo's youth programs benefit from Restaurant Week
Leadership Toledo's youth programs benefit from Restaurant Week
Local Love - Bonita Bead Boutique
Local Love - Bonita Bead Boutique
The department said a structure fire in the 8300 block of Airport on Feb. 27, 2023, was deemed...
Officials seek information in Springfield Twp. arson