TPD asking for help identifying suspect accused of robbing day care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing from an area day care.

TPD said Tuesday the suspect entered Toddler House Learning Academy last Wednesday morning and stole three TVs. Employees gave officers surveillance footage showing the suspect.

Police say those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 and are eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

