TPD to begin recruitment for 71st Police Academy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department announced it will begin recruiting for the 71st Police Academy this week.

Recruiting begins on March 1 with the academy class tentatively scheduled to begin in March of 2024.

TPD says it is striving to hire a qualified group of applicants who represent the diverse culture and hardworking nature of the City of Toledo.

“If you are a person with a desire to serve the community and are dedicated to upholding the values of the Toledo Police Department, you are encouraged to apply and take the test,” said TPD.

Testing will be conducted by the National Testing Network and is generally in-person. However, applicants can test online from home with the proper equipment. The testing and application period is March 2, 2023 through July 17, 2023.

TPD says after passing the NTN test, applicants will be required to pass a stringent background investigation, a psychological examination and a physical fitness test.

The Toledo Police Recruitment Unit will begin hosting recruitment events throughout the City in order to connect with hopeful applicants, answer questions and provide information regarding the process. All events will be posted on TPD’s social media outlets.

All interested candidates can click here to fill out an application and register for the test. Candidates can also call the Recruitment Unit at 419-280-1852 or email tpdrecruitment@toledo.oh.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.