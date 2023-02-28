Unfamiliar electric suppliers appearing on Toledo Edison bills without customers’ knowledge

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You might want to start paying more attention to all the mail in your mailbox because what looks like junk might actually be important, especially when it comes to your electric bill.

Toledo Edison customer Nikie Craig says she decided to go through her old mail after noticing something off with her most recent billing statement.

“I was going through it and I did receive a letter from a supplier that I just tossed to the side as I do with every other letter or person that knocks on my door,” said Craig.

She says that not only was the bill a little higher than normal but there was another company listed at the bottom, Energy Harbor.

“I’m like let me just throw this away and well now I’m finding out that you actually physically had to opt out of it on that letter,” Craig said.

She isn’t the only one experiencing this. Dozens of other Toledo Edison customers got on social media to report the same thing.

13abc reached out to a spokesperson with Toledo Edison who says,

“It sounds like these residents may live in a municipality that is enrolled in a government aggregation program. Ohio Laws allow cities and counties to form aggregated buying groups to purchase electricity or natural gas in bulk on behalf of their citizens, oftentimes for a lower rate. These programs automatically enroll all local residents, unless they individually opt out of the program and choose not to be included. Customers may call Toledo Edison and ask to opt out of the aggregation program. Your FirstEnergy electric bill is divided into two parts: delivery and supply. A FirstEnergy electric company is responsible for delivering electricity to your home or business, but it does not generate the electricity that powers your community. That’s the role of an energy supplier. Just as you shop for other products and services, you also have the option to shop for an energy supplier. Customers who do not shop for electricity are charged a default energy supply rate we negotiate. To explore alternative electricity supplier options, customers can visit the PUCO’s Apples to Apples tool online at www.energychoice.ohio.gov. As customers evaluate their “price to compare” against alternative supplier offers, consider the price, plan structure (fixed or variable rate), contract terms and conditions, and any taxes, charges or fees that may apply. We also encourage customers to explore ways they can conserve energy. Energy-saving tips can be found at www.FirstEnergycorp.com/save_energy.”

So, what does this mean? In other words, Toledo Edison delivers the electricity, and if you don’t pick a company to supply that electricity, it’s chosen for you. That is, unless you opt out by calling Toledo Edison.

A spokesperson for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio says,

“So local governments can establish “opt out aggregation” programs for either natural gas or electric supply. Localities negotiate for pricing, terms and conditions to their preference and customers in those areas are opted in unless they proactively opt out. Here is general background on our website https://puco.ohio.gov/utilities/electricity/resources/government-aggregation The PUCO also maintains the energychoice.ohio.gov website to allow customers to compare rates for energy suppliers. Customers can choose to do this on their own instead of going with their government aggregation. We publish common questions customers may consider asking potential energy suppliers https://energychoice.ohio.gov/Pages/What%20to%20Ask%20Suppliers-Electric.aspx. Lastly, the PUCO operates a customer call center M-F during regular business hours. Customers can reach out with common questions or help, or file a complaint about their utility service. 1-800-686-7826 or write us online. https://puco.ohio.gov/help-center/contact-us .”

Basically, if you notice a supplier at the bottom of your electric bill that you want to get rid of, make sure to call your electric company to opt-out. But first, you may want to see what’s the best option for you financially.

